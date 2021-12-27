Grove N. Bankert, 87, of Silver Run, Md., died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster, Md.
He was the husband of Constance “Connie” F. (Boyd) Bankert of Silver Run for 60 years. Born August 30, 1934, in Hanover, Grove was the son of the late Paul E. and Mary E. (Beall) Bankert.
Grove was a 1954 graduate of Westminster High School and was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He was a supervisor and department manager for Black and Decker of Hampstead retiring in 1994 after 35 years of service. Most recently, Grove worked part time for Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Scott D. Bankert of Silver Run, Mark D. Bankert of Littlestown, Terrie Siegman of New Oxford and Kellie Macharsky of Fairfield; his 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his brother, Richard Bankert of Westminster.
Grove was a member of St. Mary’s U.C.C. of Silver Run; a member and past commander of The American Legion Post 321 of Littlestown, VFW Post 6954, Eagles 2226 of Littlestown, Mayberry Game Protection Association and St. Mary’s Cemetery Association. He coached youth softball, loved gardening, his fruit trees, camping and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date with his pastor, the Rev. Sam Chamelin officiating. Grove will be inurned at St. Mary’s Cemetery with full military honors.
Contributions have been asked to go to his church at 1441 E. Mayberry Road, Westminster, MD 21158.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
