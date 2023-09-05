Charmion Y. Wisotzkey, 99, of Littlestown, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at home in Littlestown.
She was the widow of Edgar W. Wisotzkey who died Oct 23, 1978.
Born January 8, 1924, in Woodsboro, Md., Charmion was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Maude L. (Hetterly) Weddle.
She was a foreman for Cambridge Rubber Co. for 45 years; a custodian for Littlestown Area School District for 15 years ending in 2000, and employed with Edge Tech for 11 years retiring in 2015. Charmion had worked for 71 years!
Surviving are her daughter, Carol A. Russo and Frank of Littlestown; her granddaughter, Nicolle LeGore of Littlestown; her special nephews, Kevin Weddle, Wayne Long and Barry Wisotzkey; her special nieces, Andrea Meintel and Jennifer Handke; and her close friend, Dottie Hetman who visited weekly. Charmion was predeceased by her granddaughter, Yvonne Six; and her brother, Bobby Weddle.
Charmion was a member of Redeemer’s UCC, life member of the VFW Auxiliary, a member of American Legion and the Eagles, all of Littlestown. She was also a Hanover Elks member.
Charmion loved to work, loved her cats and dogs, and enjoyed going to Hollabaugh’s every Saturday with her family.
Memorial service is Saturday, September 23, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charmion’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.