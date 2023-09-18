Mario Iocco Sr., age 72, of New Oxford, passed away unexpectedly on September 10, 2023. He was the loving husband of Dorothy E. (Zakrjewski) Iocco; together they shared 43 years of marriage.
Mario was born in Tripoli, Libya, in 1951, and was the son of the late Pietro and Gina Iocco. He was a proud graduate of the University of Maryland where he played soccer and later retired from Quigley Motor Company after many years of service. Mario was an avid Baltimore sports fan and loved all things Terps.
He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in New Oxford and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Mario was also a member of the planning commission and a township supervisor for Adams County for many years, as well as a member of the police commission in Oxford Borough.
In addition to his loving wife Dorothy, Mario is survived by his children, Christina Stone (Oliver), Andrea Walker (Danny), Francesca Noel (Tyson), Daniella Willet (Todd), and Mario Iocco Jr. (Amanda); and his 14 grandchildren, Olivia, Reilly, Gabe, Carter, Reece, Graham, Parker, Gianna, Adrianna, Georgia, Amelia, Scarlett, and Emmett. He is also survived by his siblings, Vita Iocco, Stefano Iocco (Stephanie), Annamaria McClosky (Regis), and Giovanni Iocco (Renee); as well as many other loving family members. Mario was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emorie.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, PA 17350, with Rev. Keith M. Carroll as celebrant. Inurnment will be held privately. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
If so desired, contributions in Mario’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
