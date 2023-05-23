Susan Pennington Walton, of Gettysburg, died in her sleep on May 7, at the age of 69. Susan was the youngest child of George McCray Walton and Rebecca Pennington Walton, of Vernfield, Pa.
Susan graduated from Carleton College, in Northfield, Minn., then earned a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She moved to Washington, D.C., writing for Education Week and Science News, among others. She married Dennis Harrington in 1986. His job in the Foreign Service would take them to postings in Mexico City, where their daughter Margaret (Maggie, Margot) was born in 1988, and to Havana, and Quito in Ecuador. The family settled in Gettysburg in 1994. There, Sue began working at the Adams County Library. After she and Dennis divorced, she earned a master’s degree in library science and worked in the Baltimore public library system before returning to Gettysburg.
Susan is survived by her sister, Anne; her brother, George; her nephews, David McAuliff and Michael McAuliff, and Alex Walton; her former husband, and many lifelong friends. She is predeceased by her beloved daughter and sister Jane.
Sue will stay present in the memories of her friends and family. She had a gift for companionable friendships wherever she went. Her sense of humor was unforgettably witty. She was a lover of cats, but afraid of he mice they sometimes brought her. She was passionate about her murder mysteries, was tremendously well-read and intelligent, and possessed a quirky recall of details from novels, movies, songs, and real life. She was a sweet soul. Though her life was shadowed challenges and the loss of her daughter, she endured, retaining her talent for noticing the funny side of life and incisively conveying her observations. She never lost that wit.
