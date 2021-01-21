Doris M. Mallette, 84, Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Fairfield, the daughter of the late T. Sterling “Dutch” and Ethel Houck Stultz. Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert C. Mallette Sr.
Doris was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She was a life member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club, and member of the Biglerville American Legion Auxiliary Post 262.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Mallette is survived by six children, Patricia A. Cool and her husband David of Gettysburg, Robert C. Mallette Jr. and his wife Cindi of Fairfield, Joanne M. Hobbs and her husband Richard of Fairfield, Wendy J. Mallette of Gettysburg, Randall E. Mallette of Biglerville, and Kimberly S. Weaver and her husband Charles of Gettysburg; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters, Helen Sanders of Fairfield, Lloyd Stultz of Fairfield, Charles Stultz of Fairfield, Cecil Stultz of Emmitsburg, Md., Ceclia Stultz Hobbs of Fairfield, James Stultz of Fairfield, and Ronald Stultz of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Stacy Hobbs; and four siblings, Virginia Swisher, Barbara Sanders, Jane Stultz and John Stultz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg. Interment will be in Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 565 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to the Gettysburg Cancer Center, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
