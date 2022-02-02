Mary E. Scott, 82, Biglerville, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1939, in Mount Lena, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clarence D. and Evelyn Wilt Powell Sr. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Billy E. Scott.
Mary was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene. She was a homemaker who spent most her time caring for her family. She enjoyed mowing and tending to her flower beds. She also enjoyed spending times with friends playing her favorite game of Skip-Bo.
She is survived by a son, David E. Scott of Biglerville; a daughter, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville;, a granddaughter, Mikaela Scott of Biglerville; and a sister, Goldie May Wagaman of Fairfield. In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by a son, Teddy L. Scott; a daughter, Brenda L. Scott; two brothers, Clarence D. Powell Jr. and Charles Powell; and a sister, Virginia L. Emory.
Mary will be buried with her family at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
