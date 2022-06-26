Gladys W. Starner, age 102, of Hershey, formerly of Gardners, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Country Meadows of Hershey. She was born Saturday, April 24, 1920, in Huntington Township Adams County, the daughter of the late William F. and Lucetta (Howe) Wolford.
Gladys was formerly employed by C.H. Masland for 25 years, before retiring in 1976. She had also worked at Knouse Foods Inc. and Trostle’s Sewing Factory in Mt. Holly Springs.
She was a member of the auxiliary of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, Gettysburg Chapter #392 Order of the Eastern Star, and AARP.
She lived on the family farm in Gardners for 96 years, growing all types of fruits and vegetables. She was an avid card player and enjoyed going to auctions. She loved growing roses and tending her garden. She and Ralph spent a lot of times and their cabins in Perry and Potter counties.
Her husband, Ralph C. Starner, passed away in 2010. She is survived by her son, Fred A. and wife Denise Starner of Grantville; a granddaughter, Laura C. Berry of York; two great-grandchildren, Amanda and David Edwards; two great-great-grandchildren, Chandon Edwards and Avalynn Staub; and a sister, Clara Hash of Ohio. She was preceded in death by granddaughter Toni L. Edwards; brother Rueben Wolford; and sisters Velma Starner and Reba Moose.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Dugan Funeral Home, with Rev. Linda Summers officiating. Interment will be in Idaville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
