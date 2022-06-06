Clair W. Haar, 94, passed Saturday, June 4, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg. He was the husband of Bessie I. (Griffin) Haar, his wife of 72 years.
Clair was born May 4, 1928, in New Oxford, the son of the late W. Frank and J. Ruth (Emlet) Haar.
Clair served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart. He loved hunting, fishing and farming.
In addition to his wife Bessie, Clair is survived by two daughter, Cynthia R. O’Brien and her husband Mike of New Oxford, and Val K. Rodemer and her husband Gracian of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Travis O’Brien, Chad O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, Lauren Haggarty and Franklin Rodemer; seven great-grandchildren, Tristan, Gavin, Cooper, Remi and Logan O’Brien, and Holden and Heston Haggarty; and a sister, Jean Bradeen of Turner, Maine. He was predeceased by two sisters, Grace Shank, and Mary Staub; and a brother, John Haar.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roots For Boots, P.O. Box 213, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
