Richard J. “Dick” McPartland, 85, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Donna (Fazenbaker) McPartland of Littlestown for 62 years.
Born Aug. 25, 1935, in Lonaconing, Md., Dick was the son of the late John R. and Monica (Arnold) McPartland.
He was a graduate of Central High School of Lonaconing, earned his bachelor of science from Frostburg State University and received his masters in education from Towson State University. Dick was a principal at Northwest Middle School of Taneytown. He worked over 30 years for Carroll County Board of Education.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Renee L. Borromeo and Nino of Littlestown, and Marcia A. Patrick and Steve of Severna Park, Md.; his six grandchildren, Joshua Borromeo and Jessica, Maiata Carlton and Brett, Eliza Borromeo, Brayden Borromeo, Monica Patrick and Griffin Patrick; his two great-grandchildren, Dominic and Vincent Borromeo; and his three sisters, Mary Fratino of Crofton, Md., Sally Borgman of Lonaconing and Pat Hyde of Westminster.
Dick was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. He was an athlete who enjoyed skiing, biking, softball, yard work, playing pool and spending time with his family.
Due to COVID-19, a service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Richard’s name may be sent to American Diabetes Association, 3544 Progress Ave., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or American Heart Association.
