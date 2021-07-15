Elise R. Honer, 95, of Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare.
She was born in Yeadon, Pa., the daughter of the late Albert O. and Edna Reith Westerberg. Her husband of 68 years, Charles Edward Honer Jr., died in 2011.
For many years, Elise was a secretary for the Office for the Aging in Gettysburg. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking and baking.
Mrs. Honer is survived by a daughter, Suzanne Blithe and her husband James of Peach Tree City, Ga.; a son, Charles “Chuck” Honer III and his wife Eileen of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Harriet Honer; brother-in-law William Honer; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
