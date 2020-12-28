Edwin Henry Schneider, 84, died Dec. 23, 2020.
He was a member of New Oxford St. Paul’s, borough council, water authority, cemetery board, Boy Scouts, Little League, Meals on Wheels, Lions, Legion, VFW, Mason, and a veteran. He retired from Herff Jones Yearbooks.
He was survived by his three children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made to St. Paul’s UCC Memorial Fund.
A graveside funeral service will be held at the New Oxford Cemetery, 4791 York Road (Route 30), New Oxford, PA 17331 on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.
