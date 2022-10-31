Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was born Dec. 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor.
She was the wife of 36 years to Dale E. Ecker who died Jan. 14, 1991.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. in Bendersville. There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville, with Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elaine to Zion United Church of Christ, 3 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville, PA 17303.
