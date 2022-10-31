Tyson Carpenter, Bermudian Springs Football: Tyson went 16-for-23 for 300 yards and 7 passing touchdowns in a 53-20 win over York Tech

Peyton Small, Littlestown Boys' Cross Country: Peyton ran a 16:39.5 to place 9th overall among 136 runners in the YAIAA Cross Country Championships

Kae Balko, New Oxford Girls' Tennis: Kae won her singles match to help the Colonials secure their first-ever District 3 team title, and later joined Allison Horick to win a district doubles championship

Tanner Newman, Gettysburg Football: Tanner had 5 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in the Warriors' 24-23 loss to Northern

Ryder Noel, Delone Catholic Football: Ryder caught 4 passes for 83 yards and rushed for 62 yards, scoring 3 total touchdowns in a 51-31 win over Hanover

