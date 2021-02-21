The Rev. Howard W. Hinkeldey, 95, a retired Lutheran pastor, died Feb. 15, 2021. He lived at SpiriTrust Lutheran — The Inn at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, Pa. He was a resident of Gettysburg for 25 years prior to moving to Luther Ridge Retirement Village.
He was born June 17, 1925 in Long Island City, N.Y., the son of Louis and Katherine Keebler Hinkeldey. He grew up in Flushing, N.Y. City, and Collingswood, N.J. He graduated from Collingswood High School, Gettysburg College and the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Gettysburg. While in seminary, he was an instructor in the Bible Department of Gettysburg College.
Ordained in 1948 by the Central Pennsylvania Synod of the United Lutheran Church in America, he served pastorates at First Lutheran Church in Johnstown, Pa., St. Peter’s and St. James Lutheran Churches in Shepherdstown, W.Va., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Huntington, W.Va., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (York Street) in Hanover, Pa., and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rockville, Md. Upon retirement from St. John’s he was bestowed the honor of pastor emeritus.
He served during the Korean War as a chaplain with the U.S. Eighth Army in 1951 and 1952. He was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars, the National Defense Service Medal, The Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Republic of Korea 50th Anniversary Medal.
During his retirement years he served as interim pastor in six different congregations in Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. He traveled widely, especially in Europe, where he organized and led study groups for pastors. He was interested in genealogy and published a History of the Hinkeldey Family covering 10 generations and a history of his mother’s family, the Keeblers.
In addition to Mary, his wife of 30 years, he is survived by four children, Howard Jr. and wife Kris of Moultonborough, N.H., Nancy of Maitland, Fla., James and wife Doreen of Olney, Md., and David of Midland, Mich. Also surviving are three stepchildren, Ronald Panebaker and wife Karen, William Panebaker and wife Shelli, and Patti Hetrick and husband Michael; eight grandchildren; and nine step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Opal Johnson Hinkeldey, his second wife Patricia Mills Hinkeldey, and his brother Louis Hinkeldey.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, Chambersburg, Pa., where he was a member, with the Rev. Christopher Frye officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, the service will take place later in the spring or summer.
Private interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions, designated for Lutheran World Relief, may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg.
To share online condolences, please visit centralPAcremation.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.