Mary Catherine Mauss, 86, Gardners, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg.
She was born Nov. 9, 1933 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Glenn W. and Sarah McCans Brough. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Raymond Clyde Mauss in 2012.
For many years, Mary was a member of Benders Lutheran Church, Biglerville, and after moving to Gardners, she and Raymond became members of Mount Victory United Methodist Church. Family was everything to her and she was always surrounded by her siblings, extended family, children and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed gardening, but flowers were her passion. Extensive gardens surrounded their home. She was also an accomplished and prolific seamstress. In addition, her knitted and crocheted afghans and sweaters have become treasured family heirlooms. Her other passion in life was her cats. She could never be without them and there was always a cat in her lap.
Mary is survived by four children: Connie E. Deetz and her husband Lawrence in Flemington, NJ; Gary A. Mauss and his wife Lynne in Locust Grove, VA; Cathy J. Mauss in Mountville, and Karen K. Mauss in Mountville. She has four grandchildren: Laura and her husband Ande Kahora, Anna and her husband Andrew Boetsma, Bryan and his wife Johanna Mauss, Erin Mauss, and three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Boetsma, Zachary Boetsma, Asher Kahora. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Brough and his wife Marilyn of Aspers; two sisters, Linda Neth and her husband Jerry of Gettysburg, and Nancy Warner and her husband Steve of Newville.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joy Fasick officiating. Interment will be in Benders Church Cemetery, Biglerville. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or The Humane League of Lancaster County (where two of her cats came from). Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
