Betty Jane Shelly, 87, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Emmert O. Shelly Jr. who died June 30, 2009.
Born May 12, 1933, in Taneytown, Md., Betty was the daughter of the late Jesse Albert and Emma Jane (Bowers) Sauerwein.
She was a seamstress at Sylvia Garments, Littlestown, and a homemaker. She supported her husband who was in the ministry. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and caregiver for family members.
Surviving are her children, Marilyn Faye Shelly of Maysville, W.Va., Dorcas Ann Shelly of Littlestown, and Galen Scott Shelly of Littlestown; her two grandchildren who were greatly anticipated and brought joy into her life, Gage Oliver and Grayden James Shelly; and her nephews and a niece. Betty was predeceased by her sisters, Dottie V. Pifer and Ruthanna Grace Sauerwein; and her brother, Jesse James Sauerwein.
She was a member of Upper Conewago Brethren Church of Abbottstown where she taught Sunday school. She participated and thrived in Wellbrook Adult Day Services Program at Cross Keys Village at the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.
Funeral service is Friday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at her church at 403 Mummerts Church Road, with ministers, John Shelly and Daniel Miller, officiating. Viewing is 12 to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Interment is in Mummerts Cemetery, Abbottstown.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331.
