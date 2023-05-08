Robert C. Dreyer

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert (Bob) C. Dreyer on May 3, 2023, at the age of 82. Bob was born June 2, 1940, to Christian and Anna Dreyer.
He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Dorothy (Dotty), and his parents. Bob grew up in South Ozone Park, Queens, N.Y., and graduated from John Adams High School.
He joined the Air Force upon graduation and spent four years in the service. He always said his time spent in Savannah, Ga., was among the best in his life and he visited Savannah many times.
After leaving the service, Bob applied for and was accepted into the New York City Police Academy. He graduated in 1965, and started his career in the 81 Precinct in Brooklyn, N.Y. He later worked in the 106 Precinct in Howard Beach, Queens, N.Y., and the Warrants Squad in Brooklyn, N.Y.
On November 22, 1963, he went on a blind date with Judith (Judy) Weisz of Richmond Hill, N.Y. They were married on January 22, 1966, and moved to Floral Park, N.Y. Their daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) was born in 1969, and they moved into their family home on Crocus Avenue two weeks later. Bob loved so much about Floral Park – maintaining his lawn, chatting with neighbors, attending parades and concerts in town – and he made friends that lasted a lifetime.
After retiring from NYPD, he took a job as a chauffeur/bodyguard for Carl Icahn and was a TWA employee. Bob and Judy took full advantage of their ability to fly with TWA and travelled across the country and across the Pond.
In 1997, they bought two acres of land in Gettysburg, adjacent to the battlefield. In June 2002, after watching the Towers fall while delivering diamonds in midtown Manhattan on September 11, Bob and Judy started their retirement in the beautiful home they built on Round Top Lane.
Bob joined the Gettysburg College Transportation Department, driving students and professors and an occasional celebrity, and he drove a tour bus taking tourists from the Visitor Center to the Eisenhower Farm. Both jobs gave him the opportunity to do what he loved – stay connected to people and engage in conversation. Bob had a quick wit and loved to get a laugh.
Living on two acres allowed for the purchase of several John Deere tractors and he spent hours working meticulously on his yard and chatting with his new neighbors and friends. Finally, living in Gettysburg provided an opportunity to live closer to Liz, a Fairfax, Va., resident, his son-in-law, Jeff, and his two grandchildren, Eric and Kate. He attended basketball and baseball games and dance recitals, and enjoyed being with his family for birthday parties, holidays, and other extended family celebrations with his niece Karen Hemm and her husband Doug.
Judy and Liz are incredibly grateful for the compassionate staff of Grane Hospice who allowed Bob to reach the end of his life with dignity. If you wish to donate in Bob’s memory, please go to https://granehospice.com/donate/.
A service for Bob is scheduled for June 3, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg UMC. Judy and Liz welcome everyone to join us in remembering this wonderful man.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.