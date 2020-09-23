Karen L. Little, 63, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at home.
Born July 19, 1957, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Shirley (Miller) Richardson. Karen was predeceased by her husband, Randy T. Little Sr., who died Oct., 13, 2013.
She was a graduate of Gettysburg High School and had been employed by the former Tim-Bar Corp. for a number of years. Karen enjoyed watching and playing with her eight grandchildren.
Her survivors include her four children, Randy T. Little Jr. of Gettysburg, Chrissy Reichart of New Oxford, Jennifer Stiffler of Gettysbur, and Melissa Little of Biglerville; eight grandchildren, Benjamin and Sara Reichart, Nova and Zoey Stiffler, and Haley, Nicholas, Brooklyn and Harley Little; two brothers, Barry Richardson and Earl “Buddy” Richardson Jr.; and three sisters, Vivian McKey, Earlene “Smokie” Knott and Shelley Jung.
The family will receive friends at the Monahan Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
