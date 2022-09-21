Robert D. Belcher, 84, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Born January 11, 1938, in Marianna, W.Va., he was a son of the late Archie and Ermal Belcher. Bob served in the US Army for three years. Following his service, he worked as a mechanic with Musselman’s/Knouse Foods for over 40 years. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting.
In addition to Brenda, he is survived by his sons, Dallas (wife, Danette) Belcher of Gardners, Randy (wife, Drenna) Belcher of Orrtanna, and Jason (partner, Cathy McLaughlin) Belcher of Orrtanna; his grandchildren, Nicholas (fiancé, Heather Herman) Belcher of Reading, Pa., Beth (husband, Vinnie) Tocco of Gardners, and Jacob Belcher of Carlisle, Pa.; sisters, Irene Estes of Old Towne, Fla., and Betty Sanders of Chiefland, Fla.; brother, John Belcher of New Oxford; and four great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Ness; his brothers, Clyde, Ray, and Dallas; and his sisters, Faye and Patty.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Jireh Independent Baptist Church, 3086 Biglerville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society Inc.
