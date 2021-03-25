C. James Doudrick Jr., age 51, of Aspers, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1969, in York, the son of Stephanie G. Lena of Scranton and Charles J. Doudrick Sr. and wife Karen of Dallastown, paternal grandmother, Gertrude Doudrick of York.
Jim attended Dallastown High School and then earned his associate’s degree in electronics from Devry Technical in Ohio. He was employed as a transportation construction inspector by TW Consultants in Harrisburg for three years. He was a member of Life Discovery Church in McSherrystown. He joined the Heavy Highway Laborers Union Local 158, June 3, 2008, utilizing various skillsets pertaining, but not limited to highway, bridge and pipeline construction.
Jim lived life to the fullest. After his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in May of 2019, he traveled with his wife and family. He ziplined and mountain climbed in Colorado and went parasailing over the ocean. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends. He was the guy who could do anything; he even remodeled the entire kitchen by himself. He had a great love of music. He found his Lord and Savior, Jesus, in July of 2018. His favorite worship song was Oceans by Hillsong United. He enjoyed driving his father's red 1991 ZR1 Corvette.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Lori A. (Foster) Doudrick. He is also survived by two daughters, Deirdre E. and husband Robert Barbour of Aspers, and Kayla M. Myers and companion Richard of San Juan, Puerto Rico; four sons, Matthew S. and wife Michelle Myers of Philadelphia, Dylan J. Sebastian and fiancé Rachel of Fayetteville, Jordan C. Sebastian and fiancé Samantha of Orrtanna, and Tyler S. Doudrick and companion Lizzie of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Leah, Matty and Carter Staudt, and Elias and Avery Barbour, all of Aspers, and Logan Mackey of Orrtanna, and a granddaughter on the way in May; two sisters, Wendy Jo Doudrick and companion Mark of Denver, Colo., and Lana L. Fishel and companion Kevin of Scranton; brother, Eric W. and wife Brynn Doudrick of Germany; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles H. Doudrick.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Life Discovery Church, 414 Main St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Gerry Stoltzfoos officiating. The services will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Life Discovery Church, 414 Main St., McSherrystown, PA 17334.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
