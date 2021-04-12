Mary Alberta Clarke, 73, of Huntington, died April 9, 2021.
She was born Oct. 12, 1947.
Mary retired from Mechanicsburg Navy Depot.
She is survived by a son, Dwayne Allen Sr.; daughter, Victoria Louise Allen; two sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Orvin Clarke.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., April 16, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
