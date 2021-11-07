Pauline E. (Millhimes) Spicer, 90, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Jimmie C. Spicer, who died November 19, 1966.
Pauline was born April 21,1931, in Straban Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Sheriff John E. Millhimes and Leona F. (Group) Millhimes.
Pauline recently became a member of St. Paul’s “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Oxford, where as a child she attended the one room school house. She was a 1950 graduate of Gettysburg High School where she was a cheerleader and played field hockey, and she was a member of Girls Reserve of the YWCA. Throughout her life, she resided on both east and west coasts, always near her family. She recently returned to her childhood home of New Oxford.
Pauline is survived by her children, Jamie L. Skiver of New Oxford, James C. Spicer of Arizona, and Beth A. Marini and her husband Steve of New Oxford; and her grandchildren: Chandler Skiver and Adrianna, Samantha and Nicholas Marini. She was predeceased by two brothers, Glenn E. and John E. Millhimes; and three sisters, Helen E. Millhimes, Betty J. Rasmussen, and Leona Jeanette Millhimes.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.