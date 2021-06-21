Dean W. Ard Sr., 56, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home.
Born May 12, 1965, in Summit, N.J., he was the son of Leonard W. and Patricia R. (Wyatt) Ard. Dean was the loving husband of Wendy Regean (Warrenfeltz) Ard with whom he shared 16 years of marriage.
Dean was a laser operator with PCI of Hanover, Pa. He enjoyed bodybuilding, fishing, listening to music, and playing the guitar.
In addition to his loving wife, Wendy, Dean is survived by his children, Dean Ard Jr., Jessica Tingue, and Maria Ard; grandchildren, JoAnna R. Ard-Beamenderfer, Dakota M. Ard-Beamenderfer, and Jazmin N. Oliver; and siblings, Andrew, Daniel, and David Ard, Debra Cook, and Diana Friedel. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison J. Tingue.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa. Burial be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.