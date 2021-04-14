FINAL FLIGHT
In memoriam
Charles W. Smith (Charlie) was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to Charles E. and Esther Smith on June 20, 1926. Home on the farm was shared with his brother Harold and sisters Mildred, Philimine, Eleanor and Dolores. Charlie and his wife Mary had two children, Greg and Leslie.
While living in York, Pa., Charlie became a senior engineer and trouble shooter at Voith Hydro and soon was traveling the world.
After many successful years with the company, he and Mary moved to Vero Beach, Florida, for a well desired retirement.
During this time of retirement Charlie continued his hobbies which included building and flying radio-controlled planes, boating and fishing, and maintained a presence in the volunteer community including the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Florida.
Charlie and Mary moved to Ocala, Florida, in 1992, to the On Top of the World Community. Both loved their new community and made lasting friendships while there. On May 18, 2005, Mary, his beloved wife of 55 years, passed away.
Charlie remained at On Top of the World which proved to be supportive, sharing in similar life events and issues, and where he continued close and lasting friendships for many years.
On April 13, 2020, Charlie passed away from natural causes. He lived his golden years actively, and the way he wanted. This included several trips to one of his favorite places, Yellowstone National Park enjoying the park and taking wild life photos including his favorite subject, the eagle. Charlie spent his final days with his close and best friend Margaret, sharing a glass of wine and chatting about life as they often did. He will be missed and fondly remembered. Charlie was 93.
April 13, 2021: Due to the pandemic conditions during the time of Charlie’s passing, this memorial was delayed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.