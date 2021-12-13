Rita T. (Timmins) Fox, age 86, of Littlestown, passed away on December 11, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare Gettysburg. She was the loving wife of Edward C. Fox for over 40 years.
Rita was born in Hanover, Pa., on November 22, 1935, to the late Raymond F. and Helen C. (Keagy) Timmins and graduated from Delone Catholic High School, Class of 1953. She operated Chub & Rita’s Restaurant in Hanover for 13 years and later retired as a head cook from Spring Grove Area School District. Rita enjoyed gardening and baking pies and cakes. She was one of the first female pilots to get her aviation license from Hanover Airport. Rita was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown.
In addition to her husband Edward, Rita is survived by her daughters, Karen M. “Bo” Louey and Kelly M. Marion; her stepdaughters, Paula Fliger and Pam Cox; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Louey Zepp; her grandchildren, Jodi, Shawn, Bryan, and Robert; and her dear family members, Caren Evans and Melanie Evans. She is also survived by her brothers, Raymond Timmins Jr., Michael Timmins, and Stephen Timmins; and her sisters, Dolores Burk, Helen Groft, Barbara Zapach, Sally Murren, Margaret Maue, Katherine Sanders, and Susan Timmins. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. “Chub” Louey, who passed away in 1975; her son, Joseph C. Louey Jr.; her sisters, Patricia Feeser and Joan Miller; and her brothers, Edward Timmins, William Timmins, and Richard Timmins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita’s Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340, with Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. She will be laid to rest following the Mass next to her husband and son at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Hanover. A viewing will be held on Friday from 8:30 tp 9:30 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita’s memory may be made to Golden Visions Adult Day Service, 250 Fame Ave., Ste 125, Hanover, PA 17331.
