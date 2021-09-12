Earnest L. “Ernie” Fleshman, Sr., Gettysburg, died at the Gettysburg Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 with his wife of 54 years, Carol by his side, holding his hand.
He was born in Charlestown, W.V., the son of the late Earnest T. and Lillie Siers Fleshman. Ernie was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa, a son, Earnest, Jr., siblings, Leatha, Louise, Wanda, Howard, Perry, Reyford and Paul.
Ernie was a self-employed carpenter. He was a veteran of the US Army for five years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be no service, he will be cremated and buried at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens next to his children. He is no longer in pain from cancer. May he rest in peace and he will be missed greatly by his wife and his four pesky cats. Love forever. In lieu of flowers please kiss and hug the ones you love every day because they are gone too soon. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
