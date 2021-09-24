Martha W. Pennewill, 76, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born November 27, 1944, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Bowie) Wentz.
Mrs. Pennewill worked as a warehouse handler at Double Day for 15 years. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Martha is survived by her three children, Karen P. Myers of Westminster, Md., Brenda J. Huskey of New Oxford, and John Z. Pennewill of Hanover, Pa.; three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of the services Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.