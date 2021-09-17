Darlene C. Boyer, age 78, of Arendtsville, passed away September 15, 2021, at home. Born September 21, 1942, in Tacoma, Wash., she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Ruble and Lorna M. (Bliss) Loftus.
Darlene enjoyed crafting, sewing and reading, but most of all, she loved being a mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Clyde A. Boyer of Arendtsville; daughter, Annette Boyer of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; son, Mark Boyer and wife Michelle of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; granddaughters, Ella and Grace Boyer; brother, James Thomas Ruble of Vancouver, Wash.; and aunt, Lois Yaconetti of Vancouver, Wash. She is also survived by her nephew, John Ruble; and niece, Sara Toribio.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc. 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Darlene’s request, viewing will be held privately. Friends are invited to a graveside burial at Bendersville Cemetery on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Asera Care Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404 or the American Heart Association.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
