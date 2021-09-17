Josh Blose, Littlestown Boys' Soccer: Josh scored 7 goals in a pair of wins for the unbeaten Bolts, improving his total to 12 goals in 4 games.

Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford Girls' Tennis: Anya dropped only 1 game in three wins at No. 1 singles last week for the Colonials.

Ricky Pacana, Bermudian Springs Football: Ricky rushed for a TD, caught 2 TD passes and recorded 2 interceptions in a win over Susquehannock

Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs Girls' Soccer: Bailey scored 2 goals and had 4 assists in a pair of wins last week.

Xavier Benner, Littlestown Football: Xavier passed for 228 yards and 2 TDs, and ran for a TD in a loss to Annville-Cleona

Vote

View Results