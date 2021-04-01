Nina E. (Sites) Herring, age 86, formerly of Lakeview Drive, Gettysburg, departed this life on March 30, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
Mrs. Herring was the wife of the late Fred M. Herring and the daughter of the late John W. and Daisy (Currens) Sites. She was born on May 22, 1934, in the Mt. Hope area of Fairfield.
Nina was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Fairfield since the 1970s, after living in West Virginia and Michigan and attending Methodist churches at those locations where she was involved as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher. She also served the community as a Cub Scout leader and United Way volunteer. She had been active in her support of St. John by serving on the altar guild and ushering on a regular basis.
A 1952 graduate of Gettysburg High School, Nina had been a dedicated wife and mother. She supported her husband in his career efforts, guided her sons into successful adulthood and assisted in the care of her father, her aunts and her mother-in-law. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, especially for the fun times with her golf and bridge players.
An avid golfer, she was a longtime member of the Gettysburg Country Club and also enjoyed golfing with her Good Friends traveling group. She also enjoyed traveling which took her to most states and many foreign countries.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Dr. Chris and Cindy Herring of Caledonia, Mich., and David and Norma Herring of Gettysburg; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and David Dakin of Byron Center, Mich., Amy and Ryan Adams of Dewitt, Mich., and John Herring of Muskegon, Mich.; and five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson, Annalyn, Jordan and Harper Dakin, and Natalie, Ava and Landon Adams. Also surviving are her sister and husband, Lorraine and Carroll Wilt of Gettysburg; and brother and wife, John W. Sites Jr. and Joan of Ellicott City, Md. Nina was preceded in death by two infant sons; her much beloved husband, Fred; and sister, Faye Slusser of Fairfield.
A memorial service and interment for Fred and Nina will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Fairfield Union Cemetery, Fairfield. The family will receive friends at the cemetery prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield.
