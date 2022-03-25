Rosella M. Shearer, 85, of Hanover passed away peacefully at Hanover Hall on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Born November 16, 1936, in Spring Grove, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer and Mamie (Moul) Shearer.
Rosella was a graduate of Hanover High School and worked for 42 years at R.H. Sheppard. She enjoyed reading, bingo, traveling and spending time with family.
Ms. Shearer is survived by her niece, Cindy Altland and her husband Greg; nephew, Joe Millhimes; nephew Scott Millhimes and his wife Kelly; and niece, Patricia Orndorff and her husband Andy; as well as four great-nieces; five great-nephews; two great-great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Millhimes and Mary Louise Shearer.
A graveside service to celebrate Rosella’s life will be held in private at York Road Cemetery in Hanover.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover.
