Linda P. McDannell, 71, of Orrtanna, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
She was born on February 22, 1951, in Gettysburg, to the late Richard F. Plank and Virginia I. (White) Plank.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel C. McDannell. She is also survived by her two children, April (McDannell) Stitt of Carroll Valley, and Kirk McDannell of Maryland; her grandchild, Caleb Stitt; her two brothers, John Plank (Necia) of Orrtanna, and Stephen Plank (Susan) of Orrtanna; in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were like family.
Linda was a licensed practical nurse for more than 25 years at Transitions Healthcare (formerly Green Acres) and had a passion for taking care of the residents. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in McKnightstown. Linda was also a member of several organizations including the Cashtown Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary, and the Rocktop Ladies Club. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to St. John’s UCC, P.O. Box 81, McKnightstown, PA 17343.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
