Mary J. (Lawrence) Miller, age 91, of Hanover, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late James D. “Jake” Miller, who passed away in 2003.
Mary was born in Bonneauville on June 20, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Charles F. Lawrence and Mary Pauline (Staub) Lawrence. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School class of 1948 and was a homemaker most of her life. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, was well known for her fried chicken and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Rev. C. Anthony Miller of Littlestown, James W. Miller and his wife Bonnie of Hanover, Colleen N. Walter and her husband Mike of Hanover, Timothy P. Miller of Gettysburg, David P. Miller and his wife Tammy of Spring Grove, Nancyjane Staub and her husband Randy of Hanover, Rosemary E. Wilson and her husband Jeff of Hanover, Teresa M. Beatty and her husband Dave of McSherrystown, her daughter-in-law Sharon Miller of McSherrystown, 23 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Thomas A. Miller in 2015 and her sister Elizabeth Lawrence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, with her son Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. She will be laid to rest following the Mass, next to her husband, at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2:00PM – 4:00PM at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Annunciation B.V.M. Church.
