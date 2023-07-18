Dean S. Thomas, 74, passed away on July 15 at his home in Fairfield, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Known world-wide as the foremost authority on Civil War small arms ammunition, his interest in the Civil War and artifacts began with the centennial celebration in 1961 when he visited Gettysburg, and found his first bullet.
A graduate of Haddon Township High School in Westmont, New Jersey, in 1966, Dean attended Gettysburg College, then graduated from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) in 1972 with a B.A. in history. During this time he spent five summers as a Licensed Battlefield Guide at the Gettysburg National Military Park.
He founded Thomas Publications in 1981 when he wrote his first book, Ready, Aim, Fire!, followed by Cannons and Civil War Commanders. His four-volume Round Ball to Rimfire was the result of his lifelong study of small arms ammunition, and is regarded as the singular reference work on the subject. During his career as a researcher and publisher, he wrote numerous other books, including A Handbook of Civil War Bullets and Cartridges, with his brother Jim.
Dean was a devoted public servant. For many years, he served as vice-president of the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association, working to preserve the integrity of historically significant battlefield land. He was a member of the Fairfield Lions Club, serving as its president for two years, and served on the Fairfield Borough Council for the past 17 years, the borough planning commission, and was the vice president of the Hamiltonban-Fairfield Joint Parks and Recreation Commission, and worked toward the development of the park. Dean was also instrumental in the placement of the Civil War Trails marker in Fairfield. He served on the Fairfield Civil War Sesquicentennial Committee, and later was vice president of the Fairfield Area Historical Society for multiple terms. He co-wrote the book Fairfield in the Civil War, and recently completed the Liberty Township Historic Homes Survey. He served on the Fairfield Pippinfest committee, and often volunteered at Strawberry Hill Nature Center.
Dean is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sally; his children, Lauren Fulton (Josh) of Mt. Joy, and John Thomas (Tabetha) of Biglerville; stepchildren. Heather Jenkins (Jeff) of Fairfield, Anne Gageby (Shawn) of Fairfield, and Tom Rodgers (Nora) of Fairfield; and eight much-loved grandchildren, William, Matthew, Robert, Nick, Emma, Yue, Helena, and Marlow. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Thomas (Ellen) of Arendtsville, who worked with him and has been his sidekick in his relic hunting and collecting adventures; brothers-in-law, Steve Sites (Linda), and Matt Sites (Lisa); sister-in-law Sherry Brough (Ken); and nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Sarah, Zach, and Kate, Logan, Jennifer, Erin, Paul, and Cameron; and mother-in-law, Jackie Sites. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank G. and Grace M. Thomas, in 1988; and his sister, Linda McGonigle, in 2023.
Dean’s memorial service will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Adams County Historical Society, 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
