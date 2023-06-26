Dorothy M. Short, 93, Fairfield, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born February 2, 1930, on the family farm in Sullivan County, Tenn., the daughter of the late Robert Lonza and Nettie Trent Bellamy. Her husband of 48 years, David Short Jr., died in 1998.
Dorothy attended Blountville High School in Tennessee. She was a resident of Fairfield, for over 60 years, until she moved to Paramount Healthcare in 2014. Dorothy became a member of Orrtanna United Methodist Church in 1977, where she has been a member ever since.
Mrs. Short worked at every shoe factory in Fairfield in the 50s and 60s. She was then employed at Dolly Madison Furniture and Dal Tile in Gettysburg until her retirement. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, canning and freezing food for her large family, gardening, reading and taking walks. In her later years, she loved going out to eat and doing word search puzzles.
Mrs. Short is survived by five children, Ronald Short and his wife Debbie of Dover, Pa., Douglas Short and his wife Beverly of Fairfield, Thomas Short of Gettysburg, Mickey Short and his wife Roxanne of Hanover, Pa., and Susan Fearnow and her husband Craig of Williamsport, Md.; nine grandchildren, Jena, Amanda, Joshua, Jesse, James, Sheila, Matthew, Melanie and Brandon; 10 great-grandchildren, McKenna, Lydia, Malachi, Jerry, Brady, Sierra, Zachary, Ethan, Carson, and Landon; and two sisters, Thelma Whiteman of Tennessee, and Ruth Salyer and her husband Jack of Tennessee. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy is predeceased by brothers, Howard Bellamy and Bradley Bellamy, sisters, Virginia Hamilton, Cleo Moser, and Betty Anderson; and a grandson, Tyler Myers.
Private graveside service will be held at Fairfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402.
Online condolences and obituary are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
