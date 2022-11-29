Clyde H. "Moon" Rohrbaugh, 74, of Littletown, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at University of Maryland Medical Center. Born Aug. 21, 1948, in Hanover, Moon was the son of the late Clyde H. and Helena P. (Pfaff) Rohrbaugh.
He was a 1966 Delone Catholic High School graduate. He had been an Eagles Club manager in Littlestown and was retired from Aristokraft, also of Littlestown.
Surviving are his two sisters, Deborah "Deb" Bragg and Bruce, and Audrey A. Calderazzo, both of Baltimore, Md.; two nieces; and a nephew.
Moon was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown; American Legion, Eagles and Alpha Fire Co., all of Littlestown; McSherrystown Home Association; and Knights of Columbus. He loved baseball, playing cards, bowling, and was an avid Yankees fan.
Funeral service is Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Viewing is Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 tp 6 p.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment is in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Clyde's name may be sent to Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340; or Littlestown Thunderbolt Foundation, 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.