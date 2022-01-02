Ray E. Sibert, 79, passed Thursday, December 30, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Connie L. (Harbaugh) Sibert, his wife of 52 years.
Ray was born December 23, 1942, in New Oxford, the son of the late Raymond A. and Esther M. (Hykes) Sibert.
Ray was a member of St. Paul “The Pines” Lutheran Church in New Oxford, and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his wife Connie, Ray is survived by a daughter, Vicki M. Worley and her husband Tom of Hanover; a son, Steven A. Sibert of New Oxford; seven grandchildren; a sister, Ruth E. Dellinger; and three brothers, Robert L., David L., and John A. Sibert.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul “The Pines” Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
