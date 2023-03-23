Hilda Margaret (Valk) Oussoren, 92, resident of The Brethren Home, New Oxford, and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Hilda was born in Hoboken, New Jersey, on June 20, 1930. She was the daughter of Peter Valk and Hilda (Westra) Valk. She was raised in the small village of Lutjegast, Groningen, The Netherlands, along with her four siblings, Margene Valk, John Valk (Evelyn), Anne Vander Heide (Hank), and William Valk, who all preceded her in death.
She was a loving and devoted mother of children, Albert Oussoren (Stacey), Catherine Hawkins (John), Judith Eppel (Karl), Elaine Oussoren (Lisa) and Roger Oussoren (Shannon); and beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren, Ashley Hawkins, Clark Hawkins (Emma), Hillary Hawkins, Killian Oussoren, Kade Oussoren (Haley), Kassidy Oussoren, Alexandra Litchfield (Tom), Michael Eppel, Madeline Eppel, Mark Oussoren, Alison Oussoren and Max Oussoren.
Hilda moved from The Netherlands back to Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1949, with her siblings. There she met her former husband, Cornelis Marinus Oussoren, and they were married on February 19, 1955. They lived in Paterson, N.J., and North Haledon, N.J., before moving to Gettysburg in 1968. Hilda was an active and faithful member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church and she sang in the church choir for most of her life.
She was the quintessential homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, gardening, knitting and crocheting, bowling, bike riding and playing with her kids. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She loved to entertain and host family and friends to good food, good drinks, good music and great stories!
She had a fabulous sense of style and fashion, sense of humor and a most generous heart. She loved to help people, to cook for them or make them homemade gifts. Additionally, she loved politics and wasn’t afraid to tell you where she stood with her beliefs. Hilda had a zest for life and she kept us inspired with countless funny stories her family will treasure forever.
The family will hold a visitation at the Monahan Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a celebration of Hilda’s life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, in memory of Hilda Oussoren.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
