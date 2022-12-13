Robert L. Reynolds, 69, of Gettysburg, formerly of Standish, Maine, died Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at his home.
Born October 21, 1953, in Portland, Maine, he was the son of the late Charles and Josephine (Godbois) Reynolds. He was the husband of Dorothy N. (Jensen) Reynolds of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 48 years.
Robert was a graduate of Deering High School in Portland, Maine. He worked various jobs including as a baker at IBC for a number of years, as well as Walmart and Giant Foods.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his two sons, Christopher Reynolds of Washington state, and Michael Reynolds of Norfolk, Va.; his granddaughter, Sophia Reynolds of St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada; and his brother, David Reynolds and his wife Laurie of Windham, Maine. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Reynolds.
He was better known as Bob, or Bobby, by his friends and family. Bob was a beloved husband, a proud father to his two boys and a doting grandfather, affectionately known as Papa to Sophia. Bob will be loved and missed by many near and far.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Adams Regional EMS and local law enforcement that responded.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
