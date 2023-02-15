Timothy Clutz Brown, 74, Littlestown, passed away February 13, at home. His wife, Marcia, preceded him in death in May 2021. They had been married for 44 years
The son of the late Wade H. and S. Elizabeth Brown, he was a 1967 graduate of Littlestown High School, and a 1969 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn State College of Technology, where he studied machine technology.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald and his wife Glenda of Mount Wolf; his sister, Sally Bair and her husband Alan of Lancaster; brother-in-law, Richard Mummert of New Freedom; and sister-in- law, Linda Becker of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by his brother, Ed Brown and his wife Barbara, and sister Barbara Mummert. He has many surviving nieces and nephews.
Tim farmed with his father and then his bother Ed, with Brownvalley Holsteins, and eventually moved to a farm on Hickory Road where he and Marcia raised small fruits and Tend-R-Lean beef. Tim and Marcia were committed to learning and applying new farming techniques and sharing what they learned with others, hosting many open houses over the years – for dairy producers, fruit growers, school groups and others.
He joined 4-H when he was 11 and was grateful for the many opportunities he had through 4-H, traveling to Iowa, Maine and Tennessee on 4-H exchange trips, attending Camp Nawakwa and Citizenship Days in Harrisburg and Washington. In addition to raising sweet corn and strawberries, he enjoyed participating in 4-H Round-Up, showing his dairy cows. He continued contributing to 4-H as a leader of the Dairy Club and coach of the 4-H dairy judging team, one of which placed second in the state.
Passionate about preserving Adams County’s rich farmland, he was a founding member of the Adams County Farmland Preservation Board, and served for 30 years as a member.
He served as state president of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers and was on Southern States Board of Directors for six years and Adams County DHIA for 20 years, also serving on the state board for six years. He was a member of Kingsdale Fire Company, the Pennsylvania Holstein Association and Atlantic Dairy Cooperative, served on Adams Electric Advisory Committee, Littlestown FFA Advisory Board, Farm Service Agency County Board and South Mountain Fair Board.
He was recognized many times for his outstanding community service, including the Local Hero Award from the American Farmland Trust and the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Association, Country Folks Farmer of the Year Award, and was named an Outstanding Young Farmer over 30 by Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association. He also received the Community Service Award from PYFA.
He was a member of St. Mary’s United Church of Christ, Silver Run, Maryland, where he served as a deacon for three years.
Memorial contributions may be made to 4-H Clubs of Adams County Inc., 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, PA 17340; or St. Mary’s UCC, 1441 E. Mayberry Road, Westminster, MD 21158; or County of Adams Ag Preservation Program Fund, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325, Attn: Ellen Dayhoff.
Memorial service is Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s with the Rev. Samuel Chamelin officiating. There is no viewing; however, friends will be received one hour prior to service time. Inurnment is in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
