John W. “Jack” Lloyd, 87, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Donna J. (Ford) Lloyd, his wife of 67 years.
Jack was born June 15, 1933, in Elgin, Ill., the son of the late Ernest B. and Ruth G. (Wilder) Lloyd.
Jack served in the U.S. Army and attended Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, and Calvary Bible Church. He was a retired police officer and also worked as a mailman for U-46 School District in Elgin, Ill., following his retirement. He was a motorcycle racer, and took a missionary trip to Korea in 2006 to teach English.
In addition to his wife Donna, Jack is survived by a son, Steven P. Lloyd of Elgin, Ill.; two daughters, Barbara J. “Bobbie” Petracca and her husband Mark of New York City, N.Y., and Wendy S. Atkinson and her husband T.J. of Brookeville, Md.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth E. and Malcom D. Lloyd; and a sister, Arlene Jones.
An outdoor memorial service will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Word of Life, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.