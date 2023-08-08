Donald G. Kuhn, 86, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home Community, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Born January 25, 1937, in Biglerville, he was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn. Donald was predeceased by his two wives, Anita (Wertz) Kuhn (1975) and Shirley (Sanders) Kuhn (2023).
He was a 1954 graduate of Biglerville High School and served for six years with the Pennsylvania National Guard. Donald had been employed with Knouse Foods as a data processing manager for many years. He was a life member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville and the Biglerville Fire Company.
In his retirement years, Donald drove cars for Gene Latta Ford and other local car dealerships. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them grow and mature, attending their events and spending time with them was the highlight of his life.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Lawver (Rick) of Fayetteville, Pa., Diane Ziegler Fox (Gene) of Ashburn, Va., Bud Kuhn (Deb) of Millville, Del., Rennie Black (Tim) of Gettysburg, and Bob Ziegler (Judy) of Myersville, Md.; grandchildren, Joey Campbell (Deb), Brian Campbell (Jackie), Annie Byrd (Lance), Kacee Ramdial (Peter), Ashley Benson (JJ), Ryan Kuhn (Ariel), Brandon Black, Ali Black (Mike), Judd Ziegler (Maddie), Tucker Ziegler (Anya) and Becca Ziegler; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Allison of Arendtsville; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kuhn of Biglerville. Donald was also predeceased by a brother, Raymond Kuhn; son-in-law, Jim Fox; and a brother-in-law, Robert E. Allison.
Funeral services and interment in the Biglerville Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, PA 17307; or The American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.