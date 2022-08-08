Anthony Joseph Konopka (Tony), age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg.
He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, Pa., the son of the late Apolinary “Paul” and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka.
Tony was preceded in death by brothers Frank and Joseph, and sisters Mary Sokoloski and Anna Zdyb. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Jeannette (Rosa) Konopka; two daughters, Nancy Konopka and her husband Robert Keefer, and Amy Alapati and her husband Nanda Alapati; four grandchildren, Sara Keefer (Nick Zerbo), Veronica Keefer-Germani (Nick Germani), Sophia Alapati, and Tobias Alapati; a great-granddaughter, Juniper Germani; two brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Tony graduated from Coal Township High School in Shamokin, Pa. He worked for various local companies, including a Westinghouse electronics facility, before enlisting in the US Army. He served in Company A, 310th Signal Operation Battalion during World War II in England, France, Belgium, and Germany.
Upon his return to the United States, he trained as an X-ray technician at Franklin School of Science & Arts and at Germantown Hospital in Philadelphia. Tony met his wife at Germantown Hospital, where he worked for 40 years, rising to the position of administrative director.
Each summer, Tony took his young family camping across the United States and Canada. He was an expert carpenter and woodworker, making dozens of projects for friends and family, including a cradle for his first granddaughter, which has since held all of his grandchildren and many other infants over the years. He masterminded and helped build several home additions and remodels for neighborhood friends in Oreland, Pa. Even in his final days, he was engineering new solutions for everyday problems.
Tony was a devoted Catholic, and a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church since moving to Gettysburg in 1995. He was also a member of The American Legion Post 10, Fort Washington, Pa., for the past 32 years.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15, at the Historic Church of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, located at 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch presiding. In the hour preceding the Mass, the family will receive friends and family at the Historic Church beginning at 10 a.m. A luncheon for friends and family will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), or the USO/United Service Organizations (www.uso.org).
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
