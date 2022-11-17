Donald Raymond Schneider, age 67, of Aspers, passed away November 14, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born March 30, 1955, in Perryville, Md., to the late Walter J. and Louise E. (Meyers) Schneider.
Donald was a US Navy veteran, having graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1978, and was a program manager for various Department of Defense contractors. He was a member of Uriah United Methodist Church, Gardners, enjoyed fishing, playing with his grandchildren and was always upbeat.
He liked working with his hands, giving tractor rides to the children, sight-seeing and loved his fur babies. Donald was very proud of is Navy service and being a grandparent. He was a stickler and said, “If you say you are going to do something, you do it!” but most of all, he loved to make Lynne laugh.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynne (Johnson) Schneider; son, Christopher Schneider of Sterling, Va.; daughter, Ruby and husband Tyler Asper of Aspers; and grandchildren, Alaina Asper, Jace Asper, Creeden Asper and Kasey Asper. Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Schneider.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Viewing will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners. Rev. Paul Thompson will officiate. Donald will be laid to rest at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Uriah United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
