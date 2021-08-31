On August 30, 2021, Richard L. Drobenak passed on to the big workshop in the sky to make wooden crosses with Joe.
Rick was born on July 10, 1954, to Teresa Drobenak (Yarina) and the late Louis Drobenak in Exeter, Pa. He is survived by wife of 42 years, Deborah Drobenak (Hoover); his children Brandon and Valerie Drobenak, Matthew and Nicole Drobenak, and Emily and Matt Leedy; his grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Michael, Joanna, and Lucas; and his sister, Karen Fragale.
Over his 67 years, Rick was many things. He was a veteran and a police officer. He served his country in the Army for three years, and continued his duty as a public servant by protecting and serving the City of Harrisburg for 27 years. He had the personality, the determination, the courage, and the mustache for the job.
He was a historian. He was particularly interested in the Civil War, naming his best shop dog Barlow and relying on his annual Union calendar. He loved to read about a wide array of historical topics from the biographies of historical figures to pirates.
He was a rock star. He could give you a run down on the works of some of rock’s greatest legends and was content to blast the sounds of Bob Dylan through his headphones loud enough for us all to hear. If he wasn’t listening to music, he was doing his own jamming on guitar, cigar box guitar, or banjo.
He was a creator. He always had a list of projects going in his workshop. He spent many hours in his shop measuring twice and cutting once. He turned bowls and pens, built jelly cabinets and entertainment stands, and carved, sanded and stained many other projects from ornaments to various wine bottle accessories. He even turned to the world of blogging at meanderawlwoodshop.blog.
He was an adventurer. He and Debbie traveled many miles on the Harley, cruising through Pine Grove Furnace and the Gettysburg Battlefield — Live to ride, ride to eat. He also enjoyed being outdoors, from hunting in the woods to relaxing by the ocean.
He was a modern day Zorro. He spent a few of his retirement years volunteering at Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries where he walked alongside horses and their riders in the organization’s therapeutic riding program.
He was a fighter. He battled cancer with his “Be the River” attitude.
And above everything else, he was a devoted husband and a loving father and Pop Pop. You did good, Dad.
The family would like to thank the Gettysburg Cancer Center staff for their support and dedication to Rick and Debbie over the past three years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries, 3175 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, shiningstarstr.com.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
