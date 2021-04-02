Susan J. “Susie” Bowman, 69, of Biglerville, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1951, in Greenfield, Mass., the daughter of the late Donald and Thelma Barry Herzig. Susie is survived by her husband, David M. Bowman, and a son, Joseph Dugal of Biglerville.
Susan graduated from Greenfield, Mass., High School. For 12 years she was employed in the office of an orchard equipment business in Massachusetts. After moving to the Adams County area she was the office manager for Gettysburg Family Planning on the Biglerville Road for 18 years. Following her retirement she worked at the Biglerville Family Dollar Store until her illness. While in Adams County she started Healthy Women’s Programs for women over 50. Susan had a love for cats and enjoyed taking care of many. She also loved helping people and was very dedicated to family.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences and obituary available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
