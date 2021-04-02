Savauri Shelton, Bermudian Springs Wrestling: Savauri won Class 2A Section 1 and District 3 titles for the Eagles.

Breana Valentine, Fairfield Girls' Basketball: Breana scored 40 points in 3 games, including 15 vs. Littlestown

Harry Nelson, Gettysburg Swimming: Harry won the 200 IM and 100 back, and swam on two winning relay teams in a tri-meet last week

Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian Springs Girls' Basketball: Bailey scored 45 points in 3 games, including 19 vs. Greencastle

Dylan Forbes, New Oxford Wrestling: Dylan won the Class 3A Section 4 title at 215 pounds

