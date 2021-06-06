On June 4, Wiley E. Asberry, devoted husband, father and friend to many, passed peacefully at The Brethren Home with his daughter, Mary Ellen, and son, Joseph, at his side. Wiley is also survived by his granddaughter, Ashley and his great granddaughter Chyna, and dear friend, Linda Lenhart.
Wiley was predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years, Ann, and his son, John.
Born in Marion, Va. on Oct. 31 1926, he moved to Baltimore in 1944 and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Japan from 1944 to 1946. Wiley married Ann Rogan in 1953, raised a family in Yale Heights and was employed at General Motors in Baltimore. After 40 years of service to GM, Wiley retired and moved to Littlestown with his wife in 1987. Wiley enjoyed may visits to the Fraternal Order of Eagles club in Littlestown with many friends.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
