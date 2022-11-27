Robert Snyder Howe, 75, of Hanover, Pa., died peacefully at home on Monday, November 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Born November 21, 1947, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Edgar Eugene and Ruth Elizabeth (Snyder) Howe.
Robert was a veteran and served his country proudly as a captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was a 1965 graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover, Pa., and a 1970 graduate of Evansville University, Evansville, Ind. He worked in advertising sales and IT for Radio Hanover (WHVR and WYCR) and Hanover Cable TV for 28 years until his retirement in 2010. Bob, as he was affectionately known, was always on-call to restore radio and cable services for the Hanover area.
Robert was an aviation enthusiast, and was a member, past president, and newsletter editor for the Gettysburg Barnstormers, EAA Chapter 1041. He enjoyed the social experience of friends, family, a good craft beer, was a longtime fan of the Indianapolis 500 (The Greatest Spectacle in Motorsports), and especially loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Cynthia (Sweigart), with whom he shared 46 years of marriage, Robert is survived by his children, Elizabeth A. Howe, Sarah K. (Howe) Rodenburgh, Jeffrey R. Howe, and Andrew R. Howe; two grandchildren, Heidi Rodenburgh and Henry Howe; and one brother, John S. Howe.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Robert to the Gettysburg Barnstormers EAA Chapter 1041 Inc., or The Young Eagles Scholarship Program. Please make checks payable to EAA Chapter 1041 Inc. and mail to Karen Radzai, Treasurer, 450 Shrivers Corner Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the American Red Cross, 230 Greenamyer Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.