Janet M. (Rowe) Frantz, 64, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Dennis M. Frantz, her husband of 43 years.
Janet was born April 14, 1956, in Chester, the daughter of Dorothy D. (Cranford) Rowe of East Berlin, and the late Charles F. Rowe.
In addition to her mother and husband Denny, Janet is survived by three sons, Michael S. Frantz and his wife Ashley of East Berlin, Daniel M. Frantz of East Berlin, and Jeffrey M. Frantz and his wife Rebecca of Lacey, Wash.; seven grandchildren: Landon Frantz, AnnaLei Frantz, Madden Frantz, Devin Frantz, Charlotte Frantz, Caroline Frantz, and Aaron Frantz; and a brother, Jack Rowe and his wife Diane of Michigan.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
