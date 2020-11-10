Barry R. Noel, 69, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Chambersburg Hospital with his three children by his side.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1951, in Bonneauville, the son of the late Rodney and Anne (Poist) Noel. He went to Littlestown High School and raised his family with the former Joy Fazenbaker in Gettysburg.
Barry was a lifelong member of the Gettysburg Fire Department and found fulfillment in a life helping others in their moment of need. He was happiest when exploring the firehouse with his grandsons, or with his toes in the sand listening to oldies music.
Barry is survived by his sister, Sue Noel; his children, Andrea Noel Dunn and her husband Andy, Derek Noel and his wife Cassandra, and Trisha Noel; and three grandchildren, Owen, Connor, and Kellen Dunn.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gettysburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 3575, 35 Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or via https://everloved.com/life-of/barry-noel/.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
