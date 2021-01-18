Kenneth Eugene Startzman, 70, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.
Born Aug. 11, 1950, in Frederick, Md., he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Timmons) Startzman. He was the devoted husband of Gail (Warren) Startzman, his wife of 51 years.
Ken was a mechanic with Beck Manufacturing in Greencastle, Pa., where he was employed for 27 years. He served for many years with Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue Fire Police. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, traveling, going to Orioles games, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Gail, are daughters, Linda Startzman (Ron Topper), Monica Shockey (David), and Amanda Highsmith (Wendell); brother, Gary Startzman (Glenda); sister, Sherry Lancaster (Dale); six grandchildren; and other extended family, all of Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Startzman Jr.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service for family members will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery and will be open to all who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
