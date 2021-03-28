Kimberly A. Hunt, 58, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Kim was born May 13, 1962, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Ray and Deloris A. (Johnson) Hunt.
Kim is survived by a daughter, Breanna M. Hunt of East Berlin; a grandson, Declan S. Harris of East Berlin; a sister, Sherry L. Copenhaver of East Berlin; and a brother, Rusty E. Hunt of Lehigh Heights, Fla.
A celebration of Kim’s life will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
